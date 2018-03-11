March 11, 2018

Proposed New Jersey bill calls for strict warning label on opioid prescriptions

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioid
Stock_Carroll - Hospital ER Medication Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Medication in the Emergency Department of a hospital.

As the opioid epidemic pervades public health throughout the U.S., leading to more than 1,900 deaths over one year in New Jersey alone, lawmakers in the Garden State are continuing attempts to curb the rate of addiction.

A bill currently working through New Jersey legislature would require strict warning labels for all prescriptions of opioids throughout the state, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Atlantic County Assemblyman John Armato, who co-sponsored the bill, told KYW that though drug labeling is organized on the federal level, states can add their own additional labels and warnings.

Armato argues the bill would help clarify what drugs fall under the opiate category.

“There are so many different prescriptions out there for pain medication that sometimes you’re not aware it’s an opiate,” he told KYW. “So right off the bat, this sticker will identify it as an opiate.”

The label would also specify that the medication can become addictive and lead to overdose.

Last year former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made some strides in combating the opioid crisis, implementing insurance mandates for addiction services for people under state-regulated health care plans. In 2017 New Jersey also began work on an opioid recovery pilot program for adults on Medicaid or who aren’t insured, as well as a program to help link addicts to recovery programs.

According to NJTV, New Jersey’s rate of heroin overdose is three times the national average.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioid Philadelphia Drugs Prescription Drugs Heroin New Jersey Legislation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart
031018HowieRosemanDougPederson

Hit And Run

Strangers raise thousands for 3-year-old girl badly injured in hit-and-run
Violet Crosby

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Eagles

Torrey Smith writes classy farewell message to Eagles, Philly fans
Torrey Smith traded

Public Health

Best to skip the Afrin and other nasal sprays when you get a cold
03052018_afrin_afrin.jpg

College Football

Shaq Griffin captured nation’s heart with stirring story of overcoming adversity
03092018_Shaquem_Griffin_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.