Protesters disrupt Rendell presser at Franklin Square to demand justice for David Jones

In a growing push for transparency, Black Lives Matter protesters interrupted a press event Monday afternoon at Franklin Square, cutting off former Gov. Ed Rendell to raise questions about last month's fatal police shooting of David Jones.

During an event to mark the park's 11th birthday, several protesters demanded an explanation for the lack of an information about the investigation of Jones' death in Feltonville on June 8.

Footage of the protest, filmed by Bob Stewart of The Spirit of the River Wards, was streamed earlier Monday via Facebook Live. In the video, two protesters confront Rendell and City Councilman Mark Squilla about the city's response to the shooting.

Jones, 30, was fatally shot by an officer who had initially stopped him for driving a dirt bike "in a reckless manner" at the intersection of Whitaker and Hunting Park Avenues. The 15th District officer, identified by police as Ryan Pownall, was transporting individuals to the Special Victims Unit when he pulled his vehicle over to question Jones, authorities said.

Pownall felt a gun in Jones' waistband during a pat-down and immediately drew his own weapon, leading to a struggle between the two men. Police said that as Jones broke away and fled down Whitaker Avenue, Pownall attempted to fire at him but found his service weapon would not discharge. He then cleared the stoppage and fired several shots, striking Jones multiple times in the back and buttocks. Jones was transported to Temple University and later pronounced dead.