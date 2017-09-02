Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2017 edition

As of roughly 9:15 p.m. on cut-down day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Cleveland Browns had the youngest team in the NFL. Previously, the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams held that title for five straight seasons, from 2012 to 2016. The Arizona Cardinals have the oldest roster in the NFL.

By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, with a recent historic look at the average ages of each team on 53-man cut down day:

Team 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Browns 24.24 (1) 25.08 (2) 26.06 (16) 25.69 (9) 25.25 (2) Rams 25.09 (2) 25 (1) 24.94 (1) 25.09 (1) 24.98 (1) Bengals 25.48 (3) 26.3 (23) 26.28 (20) 25.91 (14) 25.91 (12) Texans 25.53 (4) 26.17 (19) 25.81 (5) 25.98 (16) 26.22 (20) Colts 25.6 (5) 26.52 (29) 27.17 (32) 26.66 (29) 26.55 (24) Jets 25.62 (6) 26.23 (21) 26.6 (27) 25.85 (13) 25.6 (7) Jaguars 25.64 (7) 25.43 (4) 25.25 (2) 25.2 (2) 25.41 (5) Chargers 25.7 (8) 25.73 (9) 26.32 (21) 26.64 (28) 26.28 (21) Giants 25.7 (9) 26.02 (14) 26.53 (25) 26.75 (31) 26.66 (27) 49ers 25.72 (10) 26.08 (16) 25.83 (8) 26.36 (22) 26.56 (25) Packers 25.72 (11) 25.36 (3) 25.49 (3) 25.62 (6) 25.42 (6) Lions 25.75 (12) 26.09 (18) 26.53 (24) 26.34 (21) 27.15 (32) Seahawks 25.83 (13) 25.6 (7) 25.92 (12) 25.65 (7) 25.31 (4) Chiefs 25.91 (14) 25.54 (6) 25.83 (6) 25.34 (3) 25.68 (8) Redskins 25.94 (15) 26.36 (25) 26.15 (17) 26.44 (24) 26.84 (31) Broncos 25.96 (16) 25.47 (5) 26.19 (18) 25.81 (12) 26.75 (28) Cowboys 26.06 (17) 26 (12) 26.02 (14) 25.44 (4) 26 (15) Steelers 26.06 (18) 26.34 (24) 26.57 (26) 26.26 (18) 26.45 (23) Raiders 26.08 (19) 26.02 (13) 26.45 (23) 27 (32) 26.11 (17) Vikings 26.09 (20) 26.58 (31) 25.83 (7) 25.58 (5) 25.96 (13) Buccaneers 26.15 (21) 25.7 (8) 25.91 (11) 25.66 (8) 25.98 (14) Bears 26.26 (22) 25.85 (10) 26.21 (19) 26.72 (30) 26.77 (29) Eagles 26.36 (23) 26.49 (28) 26.69 (28) 26.26 (19) 25.74 (10) Falcons 26.4 (24) 27.08 (32) 26.77 (30) 26.57 (25) 26.08 (16) Ravens 26.42 (25) 26.43 (27) 26.04 (15) 26.04 (17) 26.16 (18) Patriots 26.45 (26) 26.07 (15) 25.95 (13) 25.76 (11) 25.88 (11) Titans 26.49 (27) 25.87 (11) 25.83 (9) 26.39 (23) 26.19 (19) Saints 26.51 (28) 26.4 (26) 26.7 (29) 26.32 (20) 26.32 (22) Dolphins 26.6 (29) 26.19 (20) 25.62 (4) 25.92 (15) 25.7 (9) Bills 26.74 (30) 26.3 (22) 25.87 (10) 25.72 (10) 25.3 (3) Panthers 26.75 (31) 26.53 (30) 26.89 (31) 26.57 (26) 26.57 (26) Cardinals 27.28 (32) 26.09 (17) 26.35 (22) 26.6 (27) 26.79 (30)

Note: Every year I do this study, I seem to get the same basic comment, which I'll address ahead of time.

"The difference between the Rams and Falcons is only 2.08 years. So what?"



While 3.04 years may not be a monumental difference between two individual players, keep in mind that these are the average ages of 53 players per team.

3.04 years on average * 53 players = A difference of about 161.1 total years between the Rams and Falcons.

In other words, if you took the 16 oldest Cardinals and shaved 10 years off each of their ages, their roster still wouldn't be as young as the Browns.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.