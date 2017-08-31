At 43, Terrell Owens declares he can still play in the NFL

It's been seven years since Terrell Owens suited up for an NFL team. That's a joke, according to the ex-Eagle.

In an interview with Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson on a Los Angeles radio station, Owens didn't just state that he can still play at football's highest level.

"I'm going to give you some double-digit touchdowns," Owens said. "No doubt about it."

You may be thinking Owens forgot that he's 43 now.

Apparently, he hasn't.

"Even though I'm 43, trust me, I'm not your average 43-year-old," he said.

After treating the league to several dominant seasons and some memorable touchdown celebrations in San Fransisco, Owens led the Eagles to a 2004 Superbowl appearance before things famously soured in Philly.

But it would seem unlikely that a 43-year-old Owens could log a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, something he claims he can still do, of course.

"So, you want to play?" Dickerson asked.

"I can play," Owens replied. "There's no question about it."

To his credit, Owens said he wouldn't necessarily have to play every down. But put him in, and he can still doing something on the field, he said.

"When you get into your 30s, (people) feel like you're on the decline. I basically surpassed that," he said. "Even when I was 35, 36, 37, they said I was too old, but I was still balling out with the 20-year-olds."

Dickerson claimed he believed Owens could still play, but he would play devil's advocate anyway.

"You're still 43. The thing that I worry about is you haven't played football in a long time," he said. "I don't care how hard you work out, what you do. It doesn't' make a difference. You have to play football. You have to be in training camp."

But Dickerson ultimately conceded that he, too, thinks No. 81 could still play in the NFL. So much so that he reached out to a couple of teams on Owens' behalf.

Owens hauled in double-digit touchdowns seven times over a 15-year career.

Unless you count a preseason tryout with the Tennessee Titans in 2012 (it didn't work out), Owens last played in an NFL game in 2010, when he and Chad Ochocinco teamed up on a woeful Cincinnati Bengals team and an even worse reality television show.