Eagles-Jets: Live updates/analysis and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up their 2017 preseason schedule tonight when they take on their usual fourth opponent, the New York Jets. And then there will be cuts.

Who will win the battle for the fourth running back spot, Donnel Pumphrey or Corey Clement? How about the fifth defensive end spot between Steven Means and Alex McCalister? What will we see from new CB Dexter McDougle? Will Jon Dorenbos' replacement Rick Lovato botch any snaps? And most importantly, will Matt McGloin's older brother scream at me like a maniac again?

We addressed all of the above in our five things to watch earlier today, and we also gave over-unders for the game as well.



Feel free to discuss the game below.