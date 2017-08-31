Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Matt McGloin, right, looks to pass as New York Jets defensive lineman Kony Ealy (94) approaches in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

August 31, 2017

Eagles-Jets: Live updates/analysis and open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up their 2017 preseason schedule tonight when they take on their usual fourth opponent, the New York Jets. And then there will be cuts.

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft | Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts | Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | Eagles release Ron Brooks, sign some guys | An updated look at the Eagles' depth chart

Who will win the battle for the fourth running back spot, Donnel Pumphrey or Corey Clement? How about the fifth defensive end spot between Steven Means and Alex McCalister? What will we see from new CB Dexter McDougle? Will Jon Dorenbos' replacement Rick Lovato botch any snaps? And most importantly, will Matt McGloin's older brother scream at me like a maniac again?

We addressed all of the above in our five things to watch earlier today, and we also gave over-unders for the game as well.

Feel free to discuss the game below.

Jimmy Kempski

