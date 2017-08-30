Eagles NFL
082917EaglesFan Michael Perez/AP

This kid just really likes birds.

August 30, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their fourth and final preseason game on Thursday, and the starters will almost certainly sit. Two days later, the Eagles will cut their roster down to 53 players.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Should the Eagles have interest in CB Joe Haden? | It sure sounds like Eagles QB Nick Foles is going to miss yet another preseason game | Eagles corner Patrick Robinson has rebounded from an awful start to camp | Recap: A look at the Eagles' five trades since the start of training camp | Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints | Philadelphia Eagles 2019 draft picks

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Who will Howie Roseman trade next? What position battles still exist Thursday night? Could the Birds still look to deal Mychal Kendricks? Will there be any surprise cuts?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.