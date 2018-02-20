February 20, 2018

Report: Eagles promote Mike Groh to offensive coordinator

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012317_Groh_AP AP/File

Mike Groh

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted wide receivers coach Mike Groh to be the new offensive coordinator, according to a report from Tim McManus of ESPN.

The offensive coordinator job became vacant after Frank Reich left the Eagles to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach.

The Eagles had arguably the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL in 2016. In 2017, they added better players at wide receiver, and under the tutelage of Groh, their production – as well as their lack of mistakes – improved dramatically. 

McManus previously reported that Groh and Duce Staley would be interviewing for the offensive coordinator job on Monday. To be determined if Staley will also be promoted to some other elevated role, or if he will continue on simply as the Eagles' running backs coach.

Here's a look at the Eagles' coaching staff in 2017, compared with the changes in 2018:

 Eagles coaching staff2017 2018 
 Head coachDoug Pederson Doug Pederson 
 Offensive coordinatorFrank Reich Mike Groh (reportedly) 
 Defensive coordinatorJim Schwartz Jim Schwartz 
 Special teams coordinatorDave Fipp Dave Fipp 
 QB coachJohn DeFilippo Press Taylor 
 OL coachJeff Stoutland Jeff Stoutland 
 WR coachMike Groh 
 RB coachDuce Staley Duce Staley 
 TE coachJustin Peelle Justin Peelle 
 Defensive line coachChris Wilson Chris Wilson 
 Linebackers coach Ken FlajoleKen Flajole 
 Defensive backs coachCory Undlin Cory Undlin 
 Safeties coachTim Hauck Tim Hauck 


With Groh's promotion, the Eagles will be shopping for a new wide receivers coach.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

