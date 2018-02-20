Report: Eagles promote Mike Groh to offensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted wide receivers coach Mike Groh to be the new offensive coordinator, according to a report from Tim McManus of ESPN.

The offensive coordinator job became vacant after Frank Reich left the Eagles to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach.

The Eagles had arguably the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL in 2016. In 2017, they added better players at wide receiver, and under the tutelage of Groh, their production – as well as their lack of mistakes – improved dramatically.

McManus previously reported that Groh and Duce Staley would be interviewing for the offensive coordinator job on Monday. To be determined if Staley will also be promoted to some other elevated role, or if he will continue on simply as the Eagles' running backs coach.

Here's a look at the Eagles' coaching staff in 2017, compared with the changes in 2018:

Eagles coaching staff 2017 2018 Head coach Doug Pederson Doug Pederson Offensive coordinator Frank Reich Mike Groh (reportedly) Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz Jim Schwartz Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp Dave Fipp QB coach John DeFilippo Press Taylor OL coach Jeff Stoutland Jeff Stoutland WR coach Mike Groh ? RB coach Duce Staley Duce Staley TE coach Justin Peelle Justin Peelle Defensive line coach Chris Wilson Chris Wilson Linebackers coach Ken Flajole Ken Flajole Defensive backs coach Cory Undlin Cory Undlin Safeties coach Tim Hauck Tim Hauck



With Groh's promotion, the Eagles will be shopping for a new wide receivers coach.

