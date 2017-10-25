Eagles NFL
The Eagles could be bringing back a familiar name.

October 25, 2017

Report: Eagles work out an offensive tackle

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

With future Hall of Famer Jason Peters done for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, the Philadelphia Eagles will almost certainly be adding an offensive tackle this week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they worked out former Eagles fifth-round draft pick Taylor Hart.

Hart was drafted as a defensive lineman, but converted to offensive tackle earlier this year. During training camp and the preseason, he played much better than expected, and legitimately challenged for a roster spot. In fact, way back in early September, PhillyVoice had Hart making the team in our final Eagles 53-man roster projection.

"All my grades on Taylor when he was here were very high," said offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Wednesday. "There are only so many spots, but I was very impressed with Taylor through OTAs and training camp. I thought he showed a lot of good signs."

Having no practice eligibility remaining, the team released Hart outright and kept OT Dillon Gordon on the practice squad.

The Eagles are certain to place Peters and linebacker Jordan Hicks on injured reserve, so two roster additions are coming. We'll update as we learn more.

Jimmy Kempski

