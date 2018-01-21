January 21, 2018

Report: Injured Vikings players likely to play in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012118AndrewSendejo Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Sendejo's brain heals quickly, it seems.

When the final injury report was released on Friday, the Minnesota Vikings listed three players – WR Adam Thielen, S Andrew Sendejo, and CB Mackensie Alexander – as questionable for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, all three are expected to play.

Thielen was a second team All-Pro this season, catching 91 passes for 1276 yards and 4 TDs. From Rapoport's tweet above, however, it sounds a lot like he is not 100 percent heading into this matchup. That is obviously less than ideal for the Vikings, if so.

Sendejo, meanwhile, seems to have miraculously become unconcussed after being knocked out cold last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Sendejo is a starting safety and a good player. On the season, he had 80 tackles, 2 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. His backup is Anthony Harris, who would be a significant downgrade if Sendejo couldn't go. I'm sure he's fine.

As for Alexander, that may be a positive development for the Eagles, as Alexander got lit up like a Christmas tree against the Saints last week. He could see some time against Nelson Agholor in the slot tonight.

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

