Report: Inmate accused of punching man with cerebral palsy claims prison guards attacked him

Barry Baker, the man charged with sucker punching a disabled man outside a local 7-Eleven, claims that he was recently attacked by a corrections officer at the Chester County Prison, according to a letter obtained by The Daily Local News.

The incident, which occurred May 10 in West Chester, provoked viral outrage after the Chester County District Attorney's Office released surveillance video of it, calling on the public to help locate the "bully" who mocked a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy.

Authorities said Baker, a resident of Georgetown, Delaware, had twice mocked the way the man walked before punching him in the face in the parking lot of the convenience store. Baker fled the scene, failed to turn himself in after he was briefly in police custody and was eventually captured June 5 following a "two-week manhunt" by the U.S. Marshals and Chester County Sheriffs, according to authorities.

In a letter dated Aug. 2, Baker, identifying himself as "the person whom you guys love writing about," told a reporter at The Daily Local that he was "roughed up" by an officer in the protective custody block where he has been held since his arrest.

