Report: Penn student dies at off-campus residence, third this semester

A native of St. Louis, Rogers was studying finance and marketing and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was formerly a captain of the heavyweight rowing team and a member of Cohort Shekel at Wharton.

The death is the third this semester after the passing of junior engineering student Nicholas Moya on Aug. 31 and the death of veterinary student Brett Cooper on Sept. 13. Moya died by suicide and the cause of Cooper's death remains unknown.

Penn will hold a support session in Rogers' memory on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Class of 1949 Auditorium in Houston Hall.