Universities Deaths
University of Pennsylvania campus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Staff

The Quadrangle at the University of Pennsylvania.

October 09, 2017

Report: Penn student dies at off-campus residence, third this semester

Universities Deaths Philadelphia Colleges University of Pennsylvania
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

A senior at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School died Monday morning at his off-campus residence, marking the third death of a student at the Ivy League school since the start of the fall semester.

Henry Rogers, 22, died at his home under circumstances that were not immediately released in a university email obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian.

RELATED: At Penn, peer groups offer struggling students the help they need

A native of St. Louis, Rogers was studying finance and marketing and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was formerly a captain of the heavyweight rowing team and a member of Cohort Shekel at Wharton.

The death is the third this semester after the passing of junior engineering student Nicholas Moya on Aug. 31 and the death of veterinary student Brett Cooper on Sept. 13. Moya died by suicide and the cause of Cooper's death remains unknown.

Penn will hold a support session in Rogers' memory on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Class of 1949 Auditorium in Houston Hall.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Car Accident

10062017_Laura_Brooks_BH

As their daughter lay comatose, family raises questions about police investigation

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Television

05_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

John Oliver takes passing shot at Philly's 'Rocky' statue on 'Last Week Tonight'

Entertainment

Sam Smith art from Live Nation

Just Announced: Sam Smith to perform in Philly this coming July

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.