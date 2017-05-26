Reports: Bus crash on New Jersey Turnpike leaves at least 30 injured

At least 30 people were injured in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, according to media reports.

State police said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes in West Deptford Township. 6ABC reports it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday and involved a tour bus heading from New York City to Atlanta and a tractor-trailer.

All of the reported injuries were minor, and news outlets said the injuries ranged between 30-33 of the 50 people on board the bus. Those injured were taken to area hospitals.



All lanes of the highway reopened before 5 a.m., and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

