Reports: Bus crash on New Jersey Turnpike leaves at least 30 injured

May 26, 2017
At least 30 people were injured in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, according to media reports.
State police said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes in West Deptford Township. 6ABC reports it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday and involved a tour bus heading from New York City to Atlanta and a tractor-trailer.
MVA on NJTPK SB @ MP 19 in W. Depford Twp. TT vs bus. Minor injuries to passengers. Traffic getting by on right shoulder. #alert— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) May 26, 2017
All of the reported injuries were minor, and news outlets said the injuries ranged between 30-33 of the 50 people on board the bus. Those injured were taken to area hospitals.
NJ Turnpike: Commercial Vehicle Crash SB mile 19 (West Deptford) 18 Wheeler vs Tour Bus, 30 hurt. SB open but traffic is slow 1/2 pics pic.twitter.com/fMcmFs7PaJ— First Responder (@911__ICE) May 26, 2017
Damage to bus in NJ Turnpike indicates it was rear ended @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/SUdm4UGwLR— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 26, 2017
Pictures soonafter tour bus&tractor trailer NJTurnpike crash before bus righted&was on its side,amazing no serious injuries @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/MRf1RtKsbf— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 26, 2017
All lanes of the highway reopened before 5 a.m., and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.