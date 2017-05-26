Crashes New Jersey Turnpike
New Jersey Turnpike Daniel Hulshizer/AP Photo

In this May 12, 2003, file photograph, cars and a truck go through the E-ZPass lanes at Exit 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

May 26, 2017

Reports: Bus crash on New Jersey Turnpike leaves at least 30 injured

Crashes New Jersey Turnpike West Deptford New Jersey Police
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

At least 30 people were injured in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, according to media reports.

State police said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes in West Deptford Township. 6ABC reports it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday and involved a tour bus heading from New York City to Atlanta and a tractor-trailer.

All of the reported injuries were minor, and news outlets said the injuries ranged between 30-33 of the 50 people on board the bus. Those injured were taken to area hospitals.

All lanes of the highway reopened before 5 a.m., and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

