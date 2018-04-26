Reports: Coyote captured in South Philly after hiding under a dumpster

Just days after a coyote was captured in Mayfair, another was spotted and then captured in South Philadelphia, at 16th and Montrose streets in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood.



Police responded to the sighting around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. According to 6ABC, the coyote had been making its way throughout the city, including sightings near Sixth and Spring Garden Streets and later by Penn’s Landing.

Police struggled for a couple hours to lure the animal from under a dumpster on Montrose Street between 16th and 17th streets, in a lot off Edwin M. Stanton School.





The animal is estimated to be 60 pounds. Around 8:00 a.m., Animal Control came to the scene to try and capture the coyote, calling on officials to exit the lot. The coyote emerged and was eventually captured by officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and animal control personnel.







6ABC reported the coyote had been spotted in Bridesburg on Wednesday night and made its way to South Philly. It will now be released to a wooded area, most likely somewhere in Montgomery County.

Monday in the Northeast, not far from Pennypack park, another coyote was spotted by neighbors. Officials released that animal to an environmental center.