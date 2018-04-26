Reports: Coyote captured in South Philly after hiding under a dumpster

April 26, 2018
Just days after a coyote was captured in Mayfair, another was spotted and then captured in South Philadelphia, at 16th and Montrose streets in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
Police responded to the sighting around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. According to 6ABC, the coyote had been making its way throughout the city, including sightings near Sixth and Spring Garden Streets and later by Penn’s Landing.
Police struggled for a couple hours to lure the animal from under a dumpster on Montrose Street between 16th and 17th streets, in a lot off Edwin M. Stanton School.
Police in lot in South Philly where a coyote has been spotted. It’s underneath the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/iP3PvnZni1— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
An officer snapped this photo of the coyote earlier as it hid under dumpster in South Philly. Still there now. pic.twitter.com/RJzdyivhvM— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
The animal is estimated to be 60 pounds. Around 8:00 a.m., Animal Control came to the scene to try and capture the coyote, calling on officials to exit the lot. The coyote emerged and was eventually captured by officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and animal control personnel.
After a chase around the parking lot, Game Commission and Animal Control captured the South Philly coyote. pic.twitter.com/KuhL8bXFLg— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
Here he is! Officer Marck Smith took this photo of coyote. Game Commission said it was in Bridesburg last night, made way here. pic.twitter.com/u7DcHre3LE— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
6ABC reported the coyote had been spotted in Bridesburg on Wednesday night and made its way to South Philly. It will now be released to a wooded area, most likely somewhere in Montgomery County.
Monday in the Northeast, not far from Pennypack park, another coyote was spotted by neighbors. Officials released that animal to an environmental center.