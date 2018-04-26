April 26, 2018

Reports: Coyote captured in South Philly after hiding under a dumpster

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Wildlife
Coy wolf PPD Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Coyote captured in Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Just days after a coyote was captured in Mayfair, another was spotted and then captured in South Philadelphia, at 16th and Montrose streets in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood.

Police responded to the sighting around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. According to 6ABC, the coyote had been making its way throughout the city, including sightings near Sixth and Spring Garden Streets and later by Penn’s Landing.

Police struggled for a couple hours to lure the animal from under a dumpster on Montrose Street between 16th and 17th streets, in a lot off Edwin M. Stanton School. 


The animal is estimated to be 60 pounds. Around 8:00 a.m., Animal Control came to the scene to try and capture the coyote, calling on officials to exit the lot. The coyote emerged and was eventually captured by officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and animal control personnel.


6ABC reported the coyote had been spotted in Bridesburg on Wednesday night and made its way to South Philly. It will now be released to a wooded area, most likely somewhere in Montgomery County.

Monday in the Northeast, not far from Pennypack park, another coyote was spotted by neighbors. Officials released that animal to an environmental center.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Wildlife Philadelphia Coyotes South Philly Graduate Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2018 NFL Mock Draft
042518RogerGoodell

Food

Of all Philly foods, what would you miss most?
Philly Pretzel Factory Single Pretzel

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Development

D.C. architects want to build a timber skyscraper in Philadelphia
Timber Towers Main

Sixers

Joel Embiid's Game 5 performance should scare any future playoff opponent
042518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.