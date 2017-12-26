Huge fire breaks out at Brookhaven condominium complex

December 26, 2017
Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a condominium complex in Brookhaven on Tuesday evening.
The blaze started around 6 p.m. in Building C of the Hilltop condominiums on the 5200 block of Hilltop Drive, according to multiple reports. It was under control by 7:30 p.m., authorities said.
Brookhaven fire picture courtesy of John Young pic.twitter.com/PXcUf07Ner— DELCO ALERT (@DELCOALERT) December 26, 2017
Earlier tweets from the Aston Township and Springfield fire departments indicated that one or more people were trapped in the structure, but all residents made it out of the building safely.
*WORKING FIRE* 5200 Hilltop Dr. numerous trapped. Truck 17 on the street. 17 also added for RIT.— Aston Twp. Fire Dept (@ATFD17) December 26, 2017
FIRE-BLD BUILDING FIRE, WITH ENTRAPMENT ,C BLDG: HILLTOP CONDOMINIUM APTS / 5200 HILLTOP DR BROOKHAVEN https://t.co/q9TH7Kir3r— Springfield Fire Co (@springfieldfd44) December 26, 2017
Pictures captured of the blaze show flames shooting through the roof.