December 26, 2017

Huge fire breaks out at Brookhaven condominium complex

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Fires Delaware County
Hilltop Condo fire Jeff Hill/Facebook

Building C of the Hilltop condominiums in Brookhaven caught fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a condominium complex in Brookhaven on Tuesday evening.

The blaze started around 6 p.m. in Building C of the Hilltop condominiums on the 5200 block of Hilltop Drive, according to multiple reports. It was under control by 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

Earlier tweets from the Aston Township and Springfield fire departments indicated that one or more people were trapped in the structure, but all residents made it out of the building safely.


Pictures captured of the blaze show flames shooting through the roof. 

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fires Delaware County Brookhaven Apartment Fire Buildings

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game
122617NickFoles

Social Media

50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)
011617_Embiid-Twitter

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 19, Raiders 10
122517NickFoles3-USAToday

Wildlife

Celebrity great white shark Mary Lee goes missing in Atlantic
Shark

New Year's Eve

End the year watching New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

Lawsuits

Lawsuit: Comcast enrolled customers in programs without their consent
Carroll - Comcast Center

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.