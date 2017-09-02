Missing Persons Temple University
September 02, 2017

Reports: Police search house after 22-year-old Temple student goes missing

Jenna Burleigh was last seen near campus around 2 a.m. Thursday

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police have searched a North Philadelphia house near Temple University overnight, two days after Jenna Burleigh, a 22-year-old Temple student was last seen, according to multiple reports. 

Philadelphia police obtained a search warrant for a house where a friend of Burleigh's allegedly resides along the 1700 block of North 16th Street, 6ABC first reported.

A Philadelphia police detective told NBC10 that the house is believed to be "related" to Burleigh's disappearance.

Officials obtained the warrant after questioning the friend that Pennsylvania State Police located at his grandmother's house in Scranton on Friday, according to 6ABC.

Philadelphia police did not respond to an immediate request for comment Saturday morning.

Burleigh, a junior studying film and media arts, was last seen near Pubb Webb, a bar close to Temple's campus on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 16th Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Temple police posted a flyer on its Twitter page Friday asking for help in finding the student after she was reported missing to the Lower Salford Police Department in Bucks County.

Burleigh commuted to the campus, according to 6ABC.

Jenna's sister Janelle Burleigh took to Facebook on Friday morning urging people with information to contact her family. The post has since been shared nearly 15,000 times.

Charlie Leone, the executive director of Temple's Campus Safety Services, told The Temple News that the university is working closely with Lower Salford and Philadelphia police in Burleigh's search.

“We are following up on any tips,” Leone said to the publication. “We are aggressively investigating, continuing our investigation working with our police partners from Philadelphia and Lower Salford.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple police at 215-204-1234. Temple's confidential tip line can be reached at 215-204-6493.

Patricia Madej

