Temple student goes missing, last seen near campus

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a Temple University student who was last seen near campus early Thursday morning.

Temple police said Friday they're looking for information on the whereabouts of Jenna Burleigh, 22, who was reported missing to the Lower Salford Police Department in Bucks County. Burleigh is from Harleysville, which is located in Lower Salford Township, according to her Facebook page.

Burleigh was last seen near the Pub Webb bar at 1527 Cecil B. Moore Ave. around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to police.

Her sister, Janelle Burleigh, made a Facebook post Friday asking anyone with information to contact her family if they know her location.

The post has been shared more than 1,600 times, with many leaving comments wishing that Burleigh is found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 215-204-1234 or the department's confidential tip line at 215-204-6493. Janelle Burleigh also said anyone with info can contact her via Facebook or her dad at 215-588-5320.