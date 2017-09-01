Missing Persons Temple University
Jenna Burleigh Janelle Burleigh/Facebook

Jenna Burleigh

September 01, 2017

Temple student goes missing, last seen near campus

Missing Persons Temple University Philadelphia Police
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a Temple University student who was last seen near campus early Thursday morning.

Temple police said Friday they're looking for information on the whereabouts of Jenna Burleigh, 22, who was reported missing to the Lower Salford Police Department in Bucks County. Burleigh is from Harleysville, which is located in Lower Salford Township, according to her Facebook page.

Burleigh was last seen near the Pub Webb bar at 1527 Cecil B. Moore Ave. around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to police.

Her sister, Janelle Burleigh, made a Facebook post Friday asking anyone with information to contact her family if they know her location.

The post has been shared more than 1,600 times, with many leaving comments wishing that Burleigh is found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 215-204-1234 or the department's confidential tip line at 215-204-6493. Janelle Burleigh also said anyone with info can contact her via Facebook or her dad at 215-588-5320.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Parks

083017_Boxerstrail

Philly becomes first U.S. city to map urban trails on Google Street View

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.