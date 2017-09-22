Reports: Toddler, 3, accidentally shoots uncle in Center City

A shooting in Center City on Friday morning seems to have involved a toddler and his uncle, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened near 16th and Arch streets around 11:30 a.m., 6ABC reported.

Officials told the station it appears that a 3-year-old boy was in a car with his two uncles, one of whom is an off-duty police officer for the Philadelphia Housing Authority and was not the one injured in the incident.

The officer was being dropped off at City Hall when the child reportedly picked up a revolver that had been in the vehicle and fired a shot. The firearm involved in the incident was not the housing authority officer's service weapon.

6ABC/Screenshot Police have confirmed a shooting near Philadelphia City Hall around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The bullet struck the 24-year-old uncle in the shoulder, and he was rushed to the hospital, FOX29 reported.

Philadelphia police have confirmed that there was a shooting around 11:30 a.m. but did not comment on the details of the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details.