Roots2Rise is bringing yoga to Parks on Tap

Roots2Rise has partnered with Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden, to bring outdoor yoga to 20 Philly parks from May through September.

Attendees can fit in a workout before enjoying a beer, glass of wine or hammock nap at the pop-up.

Yoga during Parks on Tap will be held on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Below are the locations and dates.

Location Date Azalea Garden May 18 FDR Park Boathouse May 25 Belmont Plateau June 1 Matthias Baldwin Park June 8 Columbus Square June 15 Paine's Park June 22 Strawberry Mansion Bridge June 29 Shofuso Japanese House & Garden July 6 Schuylkill Banks July 13 Jefferson Square Park July 20 Lemon Hill July 27 Aviator Park Aug. 3 Gorgas Park Aug. 10 Penn Treaty Park Aug. 17 Clark Park Aug. 24 Cliveden Park Aug. 31 Mt. Pleasant Sept. 7 Pretzel Park Sept. 14 Burholme Park Sept. 21 Powers Park Sept. 28





Each class will be a $10 suggested donation to attend. The yoga instructors leading the session are volunteering their time so that all money raised can go toward Roots2Rise's mission of making yoga and mindfulness accessible to populations, demographics and communities where it has not been traditionally available.

The goal is to raise $7,000, which will be used to provide free weekly classes at recreation centers across the city. With the money, Roots2Rise can provide 273 free classes from September through May of 2018.

