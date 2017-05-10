Fitness Yoga
Outdoor yoga PavelIvanov /iStock

Take your yoga practice outside. Head to a local park for a yoga class this summer.

May 10, 2017

Roots2Rise is bringing yoga to Parks on Tap

Go from yoga class to having a glass

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Roots2Rise has partnered with Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden, to bring outdoor yoga to 20 Philly parks from May through September.

Attendees can fit in a workout before enjoying a beer, glass of wine or hammock nap at the pop-up.

Yoga during Parks on Tap will be held on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Below are the locations and dates.

 LocationDate 
Azalea Garden   May 18
FDR Park Boathouse    May 25
Belmont Plateau June 1
Matthias Baldwin Park June 8
Columbus Square June 15
Paine's Park June 22
Strawberry Mansion Bridge June 29
Shofuso Japanese House & Garden  July 6
Schuylkill Banks July 13
Jefferson Square Park July 20
 Lemon HillJuly 27
Aviator Park Aug. 3
Gorgas Park Aug. 10
Penn Treaty Park Aug. 17
Clark Park Aug. 24
Cliveden Park Aug. 31
Mt. Pleasant  Sept. 7
Pretzel Park Sept. 14
Burholme Park Sept. 21
 Powers ParkSept. 28


Each class will be a $10 suggested donation to attend. The yoga instructors leading the session are volunteering their time so that all money raised can go toward Roots2Rise's mission of making yoga and mindfulness accessible to populations, demographics and communities where it has not been traditionally available.

The goal is to raise $7,000, which will be used to provide free weekly classes at recreation centers across the city. With the money, Roots2Rise can provide 273 free classes from September through May of 2018.

Roots2Rise & Parks on Tap

Thursdays from May 18 through Sept. 28
6:30-7:30 p.m. | $10 suggested donation


Sinead Cummings

