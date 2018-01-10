January 10, 2018

Rosemont, Drexel partnership leads way to new nursing program

By Marielle Mondon
Rosemont College and Drexel University are joining forces to offer a new five-year, double-degree program for students interested in nursing.

The new 4+1 Biology and Nursing Double Degree program will begin during the Spring 2018 semester, offering students an opportunity to earn a bachelor of science in biology from Rosemont and then moving on to an accelerated nursing program at Drexel University College of Nursing and Health Professions’ Accelerated Career Entry to earn a Bachelor’s in nursing.

Moving forward, five percent of Drexel’s seats in the ACE program will be designated for those Rosemont students.

“Drexel’s ACE students are sought after by the region’s best healthcare systems because of our reputation for developing knowledgeable, compassionate, and leadership-driven nurses,” said Dr. Donna Ruelens-Trinkaus, department chair at the Drexel College of Nursing and Health Professions, in a statement.

Rosemont’s biology program, like the rest of the school’s offerings, offers mostly small class sizes – the undergraduate population is comprised of only 502 students.

“The reputation for their science department for a very thorough and advanced education assures us that their students will be ready for the rigors of the ACE program,” Dr. Ruelens-Trinkaus said.

Rosemont already has similar partnerships in place with neighboring academic institutions, including Temple University's Maurice H. Komberg School of Dentistry and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Students can expect to be prepared for nursing work at hospitals, outpatient clinics, and insurance or pharmaceutical companies after completing the program.

Marielle Mondon
