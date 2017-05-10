For sale: Letters written by Alexander Hamilton while founding U.S. financial system

May 10, 2017
Letters penned by the Founding Father of the United States' financial system are up for sale from a suburban Philly collector.
The Raab Collection, based in Ardmore, is advertising six recently acquired letters written and signed by Alexander Hamilton for between $15,500 to $30,000.
The post-Revolution letters are from Hamilton's time as the nation's first secretary of the treasury. In them, he outlines policy on international neutrality, exports, the country's first public loan and more.
The Raab Collection is known for its vast collection of historic documents, like correspondences from former President Thomas Jefferson and pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart.
