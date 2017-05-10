For sale: Letters written by Alexander Hamilton while founding U.S. financial system

Letters penned by the Founding Father of the United States' financial system are up for sale from a suburban Philly collector.

The Raab Collection, based in Ardmore, is advertising six recently acquired letters written and signed by Alexander Hamilton for between $15,500 to $30,000.

The post-Revolution letters are from Hamilton's time as the nation's first secretary of the treasury. In them, he outlines policy on international neutrality, exports, the country's first public loan and more.

The Raab Collection LLC/via AP This undated image provided by The Raab Collection LLC shows the last page of an Oct. 14, 1789, letter by U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, related to the founding of the nation's financial system. A rare-documents dealer in Philadelphia announced Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that it is selling 10 letters by Hamilton, previously owned by a family in New England, for $14,000 to $30,000 each, with an estimated total value of $150,000.

Hamilton's historic profile has been elevated in recent years after the debut of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," which achieved

and

.

The Raab Collection is known for its vast collection of historic documents, like correspondences from former President Thomas Jefferson and pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart.

You can find more information on the Hamilton letters here.