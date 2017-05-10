History Alexander Hamilton
This detail of an undated image provided by The Raab Collection LLC shows U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton's signature on an Oct. 14, 1789, letter related to the founding of the nation's financial system. A rare-documents dealer in Philadelphia announced Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that it is selling 10 letters by Hamilton, previously owned by a family in New England, for $14,000 to $30,000 each, with an estimated total value of $150,000.

May 10, 2017

For sale: Letters written by Alexander Hamilton while founding U.S. financial system

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Letters penned by the Founding Father of the United States' financial system are up for sale from a suburban Philly collector.

The Raab Collection, based in Ardmore, is advertising six recently acquired letters written and signed by Alexander Hamilton for between $15,500 to $30,000.

The post-Revolution letters are from Hamilton's time as the nation's first secretary of the treasury. In them, he outlines policy on international neutrality, exports, the country's first public loan and more.

Hamilton's historic profile has been elevated in recent years after the debut of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," which achieved record box office success and critical acclaim.

The Raab Collection is known for its vast collection of historic documents, like correspondences from former President Thomas Jefferson and pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart.

You can find more information on the Hamilton letters here.

