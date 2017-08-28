Festivals Made in America
August 28, 2017

Schedule announced for 2017 'Made in America' festival

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The Budweiser Made in America festival will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend, bringing headliners Jay Z, J. Cole and The Chainsmokers into Philadelphia as the event enters its fifth year.

Both Saturday and Sunday are packed with solid performances building up to the rap-focused main events — no surprise there, since Jay Z co-created Made in America in 2012.

The Rocky Stage, which holds the weekend's biggest acts, will feature Solange and J. Cole on Saturday night. Swedish R&B favorites Little Dragon and electro-pop duo The Chainsmokers will warm up the Sunday night crowd for Jay Z, who's fresh off the release of "4:44" in a year that has pumped out some of the best hip-hop in recent memory.

Other performances to watch out for include Philly locals Queen of Jeans (Saturday at 1:15 p.m.) and (Sandy) Alex G. (Saturday at 5:15 p.m.), both at the Skate stage. If you're willing to risk a good view, you can probably catch Run the Jewels at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty stage on Sunday night between Little Dragon and The Chainsmokers.

Sunday's homegrown acts include Beach Slang, Japanese Breakfast and PnB Rock.

You can still pick up two-day passes for Made in America here.

Michael Tanenbaum

