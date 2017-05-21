Here are some highlights from Jim Gardner's 40-year career

Jim Gardner celebrated both his 69th birthday and his 40th anniversary at the 6ABC Action News desk last week.

The anniversary spurred a series of congratulations and recognition from members of the broadcast news community both locally and nationally, including kind words (and a mustache jab) from Jimmy Kimmel.

In honor of Gardner’s work as Philadelphia’s perhaps most iconic local anchorperson, we’ve found a few memorable moments from the last four decades, including this moment a few years ago when he couldn’t pronounce the names of any of Kimmel’s guests:









To when he couldn’t stop laughing at his own awkwardness in pronouncing the names of rappers last fall:









See that same signature mustache (and Action News theme song) in action in this vintage promo:











Check out the amazing shooting star graphics in this 1983 news brief:









Gardner more recently interviewed M. Night Shyamalan about his foundation.









Forty years at a news desk also gave Gardner the chance to interview every U.S. president since the late 1970s, as well as presidential candidates. Here's a recent clip with Donald Trump.



Below you’ll find 6ABC’s official compilation to commemorate Gardner’s 40 years, including words from other media giants.







