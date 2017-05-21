People Jim Gardner
May 21, 2017

Here are some highlights from Jim Gardner's 40-year career

Including memorable facial hair and many bloopers

By Marielle Mondon
Jim Gardner celebrated both his 69th birthday and his 40th anniversary at the 6ABC Action News desk last week.

The anniversary spurred a series of congratulations and recognition from members of the broadcast news community both locally and nationally, including kind words (and a mustache jab) from Jimmy Kimmel.

In honor of Gardner’s work as Philadelphia’s perhaps most iconic local anchorperson, we’ve found a few memorable moments from the last four decades, including this moment a few years ago when he couldn’t pronounce the names of any of Kimmel’s guests:



To when he couldn’t stop laughing at his own awkwardness in pronouncing the names of rappers last fall:



See that same signature mustache (and Action News theme song) in action in this vintage promo:



Check out the amazing shooting star graphics in this 1983 news brief:



Gardner more recently interviewed M. Night Shyamalan about his foundation.



Forty years at a news desk also gave Gardner the chance to interview every U.S. president since the late 1970s, as well as presidential candidates. Here's a recent clip with Donald Trump.



Below you’ll find 6ABC’s official compilation to commemorate Gardner’s 40 years, including words from other media giants.



