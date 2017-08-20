SEPTA unveils free Wi-Fi at Suburban Station, plans for 300 digital displays

Waiting for your train at Center City's bustling Suburban Station just got a little bit more bearable.

SEPTA announced last week that it has officially rolled out free gigabit Wi-Fi at the transit hub, part of an overall digital technology upgrade that will bring real-time train information to stations throughout the region.

It's a big help for a station that serves 25,000 customers every day, placing heavy demand on a network that will now benefit from the cutting-edge of high-speed internet. Suburban Station also received ten new interactive kiosks with maps to help wayfinding commuters. Two new device charging stations are on the way in the coming weeks.

In the bigger picture, SEPTA's partnership with digital signage firm Intersection will deploy nearly 300 interactive displays to both subway and commuting rail lines. In addition to real time information, the displays will serve as a far-ranging new platform for advertisers.

"We are delighted that this partnership brings huge benefits to our riders at no cost to taxpayers," said SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel. "From high-speed Wi-Fi to device charging, to interactive directions, to better access of real-time information and alerts—it's a win-win to continually think about how we can modernize our customers' experiences."



"Our mission at Intersection is to ease and enrich people's journeys through their cities, and this partnership with SEPTA does exactly that at zero cost to SEPTA or its customers," added Intersection's Scott Goldsmith. "Together with SEPTA and our transit partners around the country, we look forward to finding new and innovative ways to bring critical value to customers, cities and brands."

