Shake Shack partners with Pizzeria Vetri for new hybrid menu items

If you’ve ever fallen prey to the foodie conundrum of pizza versus burger, a new partnership between Shake Shack and Philly’s own Pizzeria Vetri could be the answer.



For a limited time starting Friday, September 1st, Shake Shack and Pizzeria Vetri locations throughout Philly will offer specially designed menu items inspired by one another, culminating in two dishes that are the perfect hybrid of the restaurants.

First, Pizzeria Vetri -- which has been named one of the best pizza spots in the country -- will be selling the SmokeShack Rotolo, which will go for $7 a pop.



Chef Marc Vetri offers his own take on a Shake Shack burger, infusing it with his own signature Rotolo concept. The Rotolo is made with ground beef, all-natural smoked bacon, Shack cheese sauce, and chopped cherry pepper. The item will be available at all three Pizzeria Vetri locations, including King of Prussia.

"We love re-imagining our signature Rotolo in new ways, and who better to create a burger-inspired take on it than the burger masters, Shake Shack," said Vetri in a statement.

Head to the Shake Shack locations in University City, Center City, or King of Prussia, and you can find the other limited edition item with the Chick’n Parm, a fried chicken sandwich topped with Pizzeria Vetri’s marinara sauce, mozzarella, and basil. The special will run for $6.99.

"We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Chef Marc Vetri and the Pizzeria Vetri team," said Mark Rosati, culinary director at Shake Shack, in a statement. "Marc was the very first chef we collaborated on a burger with and we're thrilled and honored to do it once again."

Get your fix on the specials starting next month, but hurry up -- the hybrid items are only available through September 10th.