Shippensburg student gets spotlight on 'Ellen' for work with LGBTQ community

A Shippensburg University senior's hard work is really paying off.

Trent Bauer, who hails from the Pittsburgh area, got the surprise of a lifetime during his recent visit to NBC's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that aired Monday after a friend wrote into the host to boast of Bauer's work with the LGBTQ community on campus.

It read:



Dear Ellen, I want to tell you about the most selfless and special person I know and his name is Trent Bauer, he's your biggest fan. He spent his entire college career fighting for gay rights and was even nominated for homecoming king because of all the good that he does. Trent has a heart of gold, he is the definition of a true angel. Ellen, thank you for inspiring Trent to be the guy that he is. Love, Steph

Bauer, who sat with his friend Steph in the audience, was called down to chat with the daytime host for creating the role of LGBTQ coordinator at the university.

"As a student of the LGBTQ community, I felt that there was an underserved lack of resources, so I wrote to them and asked if I could do some research to develop a center on campus, and we're kind of in the process of doing that, so I'm really excited," he said on the show.



DeGeneres told Bauer that she wanted to reward him for his good deeds, presenting him with a check for a whopping $10,000. The gift came as a part of the "One Million Acts of Good" project, where DeGeneres and Cheerios work together to spotlight those doing something inspiring in their communities.

"Am I allowed to hug you?" Bauer said through tears.

