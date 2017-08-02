Significant Giants player carted off in practice

The New York Giants may have suffered a significant loss today, after wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off in tears, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Shepard had an impressive rookie season in 2016, snagging 65 passes for 683 yards an eight touchdowns, mostly working from the slot. In two games against the Eagles last season, Shepard had 10 catches for 111 yards and two scores.

We'll update when information emerges about Shepard's injury.

Update: It looks like Shepard and the Giants dodged a bullet.

