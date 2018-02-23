Sixers guard Markelle Fultz named in sweeping NCAA corruption case

Backdoor politicking and secret payments have always been assumed as part of the game when it comes to top NCAA recruits.

But an FBI investigation into the corruption of one particular sports agency has put the amateur system under a brighter spotlight than ever, and a current Sixers player has now been swept into the madness.



Yahoo's Pat Forde and Pete Thamel unveiled a comprehensive report on Friday morning, detailing payments made to dozens of current or former NCAA basketball stars by former NBA agent Andy Miller and his agency, ASM Sports. The list includes current lottery prospects like Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Alabama's Colin Sexton, and Duke's Wendell Carter, and spans across dozens of blue-blood programs around the country.

In the part pertinent to Sixers fans, one of the names in the report is none other than Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick who has been out of action since late October. Documents obtained by Yahoo detail what appears to be a $10,000 loan to Fultz, in addition to a cavalcade of other young players.

Pat Forde/Yahoo Sports A document that purportedly shows payments made by agency ASM Sports to amateur basketball players.

The list of visible names should paint a clear picture of just how far back this scandal goes. Carlos Delfino, a 35-year-old guard who was drafted all the way back in 2003, and Philly native Kyle Lowry, a 12-year veteran, are also listed on the loan sheet, in addition to former Sixers like Maalik Wayans, LaVoy Allen, and former lottery pick Nerlens Noel.

But Fultz is obviously the most notable name attached to the Sixers at this very moment. PhillyVoice asked for comment or clarification from members of the Sixers organization and people close to Markelle Fultz on Friday afternoon, but none could be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Fultz is only a story here insofar as he is part of a broader landscape of NCAA hypocrisy. Seeing the dollar figures bubble to the surface on Friday inspired all sorts of old and tired debates about whether amateur athletes should be paid by the universities they represent, in addition to plenty of shaming from people who feel this reflects poorly on Fultz's character.