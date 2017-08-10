Sixers NBA
Wall! Stauskas! It's NBA opening night!

August 10, 2017

Sixers schedule to open in Washington, include Christmas game in New York

By Rich Hofmann
PhillyVoice Staff

With the full NBA schedule expected to come out sometime in the next week, a few key dates on the Sixers schedule have been released. The London game against the Boston Celtics was made officially official this morning, and there were also reports on Wednesday that the Sixers would play at Madison Square Garden on December 25th, the franchise's first Christmas game since 2001.

Well, now that's also official. The Sixers announced on Thursday night that the Christmas game against the New York Knicks will take place at noon, kicking off a day-night doubleheader for Philly sports fans (the Eagles host the Oakland Raiders at The Linc that night), who should be able to sneak in a nice dinner in between if they so choose.

Another announcement from the team is that unlike last season, the Sixers schedule will kick off on the road with a game against the Washington Wizards on October 18th. Like the Christmas game, the opener will also air on ESPN:

Rich Hofmann

