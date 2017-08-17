Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid Matt Slocum/AP Photo

Mayor Joel Embiid?

August 17, 2017

Someone made Joel Embiid the mayor of Philadelphia on Wikipedia

Sixers NBA Philadelphia Wikipedia Politics Joel Embiid Humor Jim Kenney
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Vote Jojo?

Jim Kenney was sworn in as the 99th mayor of Philadelphia in January 2016. But according to the Wikipedia page that lists the city's past mayors, he's no longer in office.

Instead, the "current Mayor of Philadelphia is Joel Embiid." As of Thursday morning, the Sixers center has been in office since June 26, 2014, the day he was drafted by Philadelphia.

Joking aside, Embiid has plenty of the tools needed for a great candidate. For starters, he has a well-recognized campaign slogan that's already been embraced by many Philadelphians: "Trust the process."

And he's a hell of a campaigner. He led an ultimately unsuccessful but highly publicized bid to make the NBA All-Star Game last season, gaining the support of WWE wrestlers and even former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie.

On top of all that, he's not afraid to get political, like after the election of Donald Trump when he joked the country was "tanking," a reference to the Sixers' past few seasons in which they lost frequently and acquired high draft picks.

Kenney is up for re-election in 2019. He may want to keep an eye on Embiid.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

