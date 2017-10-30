Sure sounds like NFL wants the Eagles to play in London next season

Over the weekend, the NFL wrapped up its annual trip overseas with the final game in London for the season. Following this season's slate, there are just six teams in the league who have yet to travel across the pond for a regular season game. And the Philadelphia Eagles are one of them.

But that could change soon, as it appears the NFL has eyes on bringing the Birds – as well as each of the other five teams who haven't – to England for a game during the 2018 season.

At least that's what NFL UK Managing Director Alistair Kirkwood said during a recent interview with ESPN.

“[There is] a desire to try to get the other six teams that haven’t been over as well,” Kirkwood said when asked about the 2018 slate of overseas games. “It’s not the be-all and end-all, but you kind of like to get closer to have all 32 teams over. That seems like a really nice narrative.” Kirkwood said the 2018 London schedule should be finalized in December. The rest of the NFL schedule typically comes out in April. [ESPN.com]

And it might not be as hard as you think to get the Eagles scheduled for a game over there. In fact, the NFL can kill two birds with one stone, so to speak.

Of the other five teams yet to play a game in London – the Packers, Panthers, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans – three are already on the Eagles' schedule for 2018 (the Panthers, Texans and Titans), according to pslsource.com.

And there may be more crossover, as the Eagles could wind up with a road game against Seattle next year since they're scheduled to face the same-place finisher from the NFC West. If the Rams win that division and wind up playing the Eagles, that would work as well; both L.A. teams are already scheduled to host games in London next year.

The Eagles also have a road game with the Jaguars next season. And Jacksonville is already slated to host a game at Wembley Stadium in 2018.

If they're going to make the trip, that or the Titans would likely be the games Eagles fans want to see moved, given that they're non-conference road games and wouldn't cost them a precious home game – they're 10-2 at the Linc since the start of last season.

Of course, the NFL could choose to move one of their other games against a team who has already played in London – after all the six teams listed above won't be the only ones playing overseas in 2018 if they're going to play five games there (and possibly more).

The good news here for Eagles fans is that there are plenty of ways the Eagles can get to London without having to give up a home game.

