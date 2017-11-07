Arrests Homicide
110717_EHTHammer Source/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Lashawn Smith, 36, is charged with murder and related offenses in the death of 28-year-old Sarah Phillips.

November 07, 2017

GoFundMe helps kids of N.J. woman killed in boyfriend's alleged hammer attack

Arrests Homicide Egg Harbor Township New Jersey Police
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

An Egg Harbor Township man is facing homicide charges after investigators alleged he repeatedly struck his girlfriend with a hammer at their residence Friday morning.

Sarah Phillips, a 28-year-old mother of four, was found dead inside her home at 4 S. Zion Road after police responded to a 911 call during the early morning hours.

Following an investigation, Atlantic County prosecutors charged Lashawn Smith, 36, with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses in Phillips' death. Officials said Smith allegedly struck Phillips multiple times with the hammer.

Smith appeared in Mays Landing for a first court appearance on Saturday.

In the days after the Phillps' death, family members set up a GoFundMe page to help the four children transition into a new home with their grandmother.

"She was a daughter, sister, cousin, friend and most importantly a mother to 4 beautiful children," the family said in a statement. "In her honor, we are starting this page to give her children – Angelina, Christina, Shaun and Gary – the best possible outcome in a horrific situation."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

