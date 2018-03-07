March 07, 2018

South Jersey teacher struck by lightning during so-called 'thundersnow'

Ship Bottom property catches fire after lightning strike

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Lightning
Carroll - March nor'easter snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Snow collects on the buds of trees during Wednesday's snowstorm, March 7, 2018.

A South Jersey middle school teacher was struck by lightning during the snowstorm that moved through the region on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

The teacher – a 33-year-old instructor at Manchester Middle School in Ocean County – was struck by lightning while on bus duty at 2:30 p.m., according to NBC10.

RELATED STORY: Nor'easter brings surprise thundersnow to Philly area; did you hear it?

The teacher, who has not been identified, was holding an umbrella when the strike happened, according to the Associated Press.

The woman reportedly was taken to the Jersey Shore Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The strike happened as people reported thundersnow during the nor'easter, which dumped several inches of snow across southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

Thundersnow – an unusual phenomenon – occurs during quickly spinning nor'easters that generate vertical instability, just like in the summertime, according to The Washington Post.

Additionally, a property in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island in Ocean County reportedly caught fire after being struck by lighting. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Lightning Ocean County Thunder South Jersey Snow

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Michael Bennett's reaction to being traded to Eagles: 'Free Meek Mill'
Michael Bennett USA TODAY

Television

Philly TV news snow coverage roundup: 'I think the gentleman was taking a potty'
FOX29 Lauren Dawn Snowball

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Television

Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?'
Arie Kelly Ripa Bachelor

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
030818NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.