Report: Passenger nearly sucked out of plane that made emergency landing in Philly

A Southwest Airlines passenger reportedly was partially sucked out of a plane before being pulled back in by fellow fliers before an emergency landing Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport.

Flight 1380 departed LaGuardia Airport in New York City at 10:30 a.m. But the plane was diverted to Philadelphia not long after takeoff after incurring apparent engine damage. Headed to Dallas' Love Field, the plane veered toward Philly as it flew over Lancaster County, according to FlightRadar24.com.

The female passenger reportedly found herself being pulled out of the plane when a piece of the damaged engine struck the aircraft and broke a window, and the plane depressurized, NBC Philadelphia reported. Other passengers reportedly pulled the woman back into the plane. She was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital when the plane landed, according to multiple reports.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, had 143 passengers and five crew members on board, according to Southwest Airlines. Ten passengers were injured, including one with head trauma, according to Fox29.com.

"We are in the process of gathering more information," Southwest Airlines wrote in a tweet. "Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crew at this time."

The National Transportation and Safety Board is sending a go-team to Philadelphia to investigate the incident, the agency announced on Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for planes at other airports waiting to depart to Philadelphia. Flights are still departing out of Philly, but passengers should expect delays, according to the airport.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 – from New York City to Dallas – headed for an emergency landing in Philadelphia while flying over Lancaster County.

Several passengers posted pictures of the damaged engine on social media once the plane landed in Philly. Meanwhile, firefighters could be seen spraying the plane's engine and passengers were being bused to the terminal.



Passenger Marty Martinez posted to Facebook that the broken window was three seats away from him. He wrote that the "engine exploded in the air" and that oxygen masked deployed. He also posted a Facetime video of him wearing an oxygen mask.

Other passengers also posted to social media.

Kristopher Johnson, a passenger on the flight, posted a couple of tweets, including a photo of the engine. He also noted that a passenger suffered a "serious injury" but that "luckily" there were several medical professionals on board the plane to assist.

