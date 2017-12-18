SPiN throwing Ping-Pong Prom

Ping-pong social club SPiN is throwing a unique New Year's Eve bash. The 21-plus crowd is invited to Ping-Pong Prom, where they can eat, drink, dance and play.

If you regretted your prom dress, date or hairstyle, think of this as a chance to right those wrongs. Dress in your best prom-inspired looks and maybe you'll be crowned Ping-Pong Prom king or queen. The official dress code is semi-formal.

The event will also feature live DJs, a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and a surprise performance.

Admission is free with an RVSP. At the door it's $20.

The Ping-Pong Prom

Sunday, Dec. 31

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Free admission with RSVP

SPiN Philadelphia

211 S. 15th St.

(267) 463-4850

