SPiN throwing Ping-Pong Prom

December 18, 2017
Ping-pong social club SPiN is throwing a unique New Year's Eve bash. The 21-plus crowd is invited to Ping-Pong Prom, where they can eat, drink, dance and play.
If you regretted your prom dress, date or hairstyle, think of this as a chance to right those wrongs. Dress in your best prom-inspired looks and maybe you'll be crowned Ping-Pong Prom king or queen. The official dress code is semi-formal.
The event will also feature live DJs, a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and a surprise performance.
Admission is free with an RVSP. At the door it's $20.
Sunday, Dec. 31
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Free admission with RSVP
SPiN Philadelphia
211 S. 15th St.
(267) 463-4850