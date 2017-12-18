December 18, 2017

SPiN throwing Ping-Pong Prom

If you regretted your prom dress, date or hairstyle, think of this as a chance to right those wrongs

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Nightlife Parties
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Founded in NYC in 2009, SPiN Philadelphia will occupy the 12,000 square foot basement of a newly-built facility at 15th and Walnut Streets.

Ping-pong social club SPiN is throwing a unique New Year's Eve bash. The 21-plus crowd is invited to Ping-Pong Prom, where they can eat, drink, dance and play.

If you regretted your prom dress, date or hairstyle, think of this as a chance to right those wrongs.  Dress in your best prom-inspired looks and maybe you'll be crowned Ping-Pong Prom king or queen. The official dress code is semi-formal. 

RELATED: Former jewelry store turns into Christmas-themed bar for limited time

The event will also feature live DJs, a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and a surprise performance.

Admission is free with an RVSP. At the door it's $20.

The Ping-Pong Prom

Sunday, Dec. 31
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Free admission with RSVP
SPiN Philadelphia
211 S. 15th St.
(267) 463-4850

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nightlife Parties Center City Philadelphia New Year's Eve Prom

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.