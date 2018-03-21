March 21, 2018

Food trucks to gather in Manayunk for StrEAT Food Festival 2018

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will be participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Food Trucks
Stock_Carroll - Main Street in Manayunk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The 2018 StrEAT Food Festival will take place Sunday, April 15, on Main Street in Manayunk. 

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will be participating.

RELATED: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival announces opening date | These are all the places Clover Market will be popping up this spring

Expect to find Philly favorites like Baby Blues BBQ, Lil Pop Shop, Nomad Pizza Co., Undrgrnd Donuts and Sum Pig. View the full list here.

In between snacking, festival attendees can shop sidewalk sales and pop-ups, or listen to live music on Green Street, Cotton Street and Shurs Lane.

Bars and restaurants along Main Street will offer drink specials for the 21-plus crowd, and there will be an outdoor beer garden.

The StrEAT Food Festival will take place rain or shine, beginning at 11 a.m. The next day, Manayunk's Restaurant Week will begin.

2018 StrEAT Food Festival

Sunday, April 15
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Street, Manayunk, PA 19127

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Food Trucks Manayunk Philadelphia Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Nor'easter starts to wind down
Carroll- Vehicles on I-76 in snowy weather

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Cowboys edition
032118JerryJones

Weather

Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes
Winter Storm Toby The Office

Opinion

In town full of teams on the rise, Phillies out to prove they're no different
032018_Carlos-Santana_usat

Food & Drink

You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now
Vodka-infused pizza at Scareptta

Relationships

Now, we want to hear about your GOOD neighbors
Good Neighbors

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.