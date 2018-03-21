Food trucks to gather in Manayunk for StrEAT Food Festival 2018

The 2018 StrEAT Food Festival will take place Sunday, April 15, on Main Street in Manayunk.

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will be participating.

Expect to find Philly favorites like Baby Blues BBQ, Lil Pop Shop, Nomad Pizza Co., Undrgrnd Donuts and Sum Pig. View the full list here.



In between snacking, festival attendees can shop sidewalk sales and pop-ups, or listen to live music on Green Street, Cotton Street and Shurs Lane.

Bars and restaurants along Main Street will offer drink specials for the 21-plus crowd, and there will be an outdoor beer garden.

The StrEAT Food Festival will take place rain or shine, beginning at 11 a.m. The next day, Manayunk's Restaurant Week will begin.

Sunday, April 15

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Street, Manayunk, PA 19127