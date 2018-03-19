These are all the places Clover Market will be popping up this spring

Clover Market has announced its spring 2018 schedule. The seasonal, outdoor market with a rotating list of vendors selling antiques, art, jewelry, furniture and one-of-a-kind knickknacks will pop up in Chestnut Hill, Bryn Mawr, Glen Mills and Kennett Square, as well as Collingswood, N.J.

Chestnut Hill is the first stop. On Sunday, April 8, head to the neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to shop. Check out the full list of vendors for the kick-off event here.

In addition to tons of vendors, at each Clover Market there will be food trucks, live music and activities for kids.

Below is the full list of the dates and locations for Clover Market's spring season.



• Saturday, April 21 - Pop-up at

• Sunday, April 8 - Chestnut Hill (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)• Saturday, April 21 - Pop-up at terrain in Glen Mills (Noon to 5 p.m.) • Sunday, April 22 - Bryn Mawr (10 a.m. to 4 pm)

• Sunday, May 6 - Collingswood, N.J. (10 a.m. to 4 pm)

• Sunday, May 20 - Bryn Mawr (10 a.m. to 4 pm)

• Sunday, June 10 - Kennett Square (10 a.m. to 4 pm)

Sunday, April 8

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

25 W. Highland Ave., Chestnut Hill, PA 19118