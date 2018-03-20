March 20, 2018

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival announces opening date

Franklin Square will be illuminated by giant sculptures

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festivals
Carroll - Franklin Square Chinese Lantern Festival Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A cyclist rides past the Franklin Square fountain shortly after the conclusion of the Chinese Lantern Festival in June 2017.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will return to Franklin Square for the third year this summer.

For five weeks, the park will be illuminated by handcrafted lanterns constructed by artisans from China. Each lantern is a steel-framed and silk-wrapped, illuminated sculpture.

The 200-foot Chinese dragon and beloved pandas will return, but all other creations will be new, so those who have visited the festival in past years will get to see something completely different.

RELATED: Spruce Street Harbor Park announces opening date | Tall ships sailing to Philly for five-day celebration this summer

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

It's hard not to smile when you see these adorable pandas.

There will be lanterns celebrating the Year of the Dog, the premiere of a new Fairy Tree, a walk-through Great White Shark Tunnel and an interactive elephant lantern where visitors will pedal a bicycle to change its colors.

In addition, there will be authentic cultural performances – like the art of face-changing and Chinese acrobatic acts – and a special video showing how the Chinese lanterns are created.

As for food and drink, the Dragon Beer Garden will return and there will be a mix of Asian and American cuisine.

The 2018 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will begin Tuesday, May 1, and end Saturday, June 30. Online tickets are now available. 

Admission to Franklin Square will be free during the day. Starting at 6 p.m., the festival will become a ticketed event. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for youth and $15 for seniors and military.

2018 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Tuesday, May 1 through Saturday, June 30
Beginning at 6 p.m. daily | $12-$18 per person
Franklin Square
200 Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Festivals Philadelphia Summer Outdoors

Just In

Must Read

St. Joseph's University

Friends remember St. Joseph's student as 'one of the nicest people'
03302018_Mark_Dombroski

Flyers

Flyers' backup Alex Lyon was so superstitious that he actually had to give up all his superstitions
031918_Alex-Lyon_usat

Weddings

What to wear to a wedding
wedding guests

Vandalism

Swastika painted on front of Philly row home
Swastika Northern Liberties

Wellness

Determine your depth of doubt – and turn it into confidence
03202018_doubt_scrabble

Opinion

Eagles showing everyone they're not content with just one Super Bowl
031918_Roseman-Lombardi_usat

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.