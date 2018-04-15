April 15, 2018

Starbucks controversy at full brew on Twitter

By PhillyVoice staff
Racism Social Media
04152018_Starbucks_18th_Spruce_GM Google/StreetView

The Starbucks shop at 18th and Spruce streets in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Center City Philadelphia.

The arrests of two black men at a Starbucks shop in Center City Philadelphia – for doing nothing more than waiting for a friend to join them – has ignited a massive outcry despite an apology and pledge by the company's CEO to revisit corporate policies.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said: “I am heartbroken to see Philadelphia in the headlines for an incident that – at least based on what we know at this point – appears to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018."

Meanwhile, police Commissioner Richard Ross maintains his officers did nothing wrong by putting the two men in handcuffs and marching them out of the store. No charges were pressed after the Philadelphia district attorney's office determined no laws had been broken.

On Twitter, from whence the controversy was borne of a video of the incident that went viral, people weighed in on all sides:


















PhillyVoice staff

Read more Racism Social Media Philadelphia Controversies Starbucks Philadelphia Police Twitter

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers send warning shot to Eastern Conference in emphatic Game 1 win vs. Miami Heat
041518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Investigation

Protests over controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks; Police commissioner says officers did nothing wrong
Starbucks 18th Spruce

Television

'SNL' recap: Stiller and De Niro play Cohen and Mueller for 'Meet the Parents' parody
Saturday Night Live

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Interior offensive line
041418BillyPrice

Newsmakers

What happens when a taboo sex act becomes watercooler chat
James Comey

Artists

Ellen Tiberino – an artist in her own right
Ellen Tiberino

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.