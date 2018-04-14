Philadelphia police investigating controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks

April 14, 2018
Philadelphia police have launched an internal investigation into two controversial arrests Thursday afternoon at a Starbucks in Center City.
The incident, captured on video and posted on Twitter, occurred at the Starbucks on 18th and Spruce Streets. Two black men, who were not identified, are placed in handcuffs and led out of the coffee shop as confused witnesses press police for an explanation.
@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018
A longer video of the incident — about eight minutes in length — was later uploaded to YouTube. The two men who were arrested appear calm throughout the encounter with police before they are placed in handcuffs. One of the officers can be heard saying the men were asked to leave the café for reasons that remain unclear.
The woman who posted the first video on Twitter later confirmed that both men have since been released without charges.
@TheQonFox @ShaunKing Thanks to @LAWimmerESQ, the Philly DA's Office declined to arraign, and both men were released from the 9th at approximately 2am.— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018
In a tweet late Friday night, Philadelphia police said the incident is under internal investigation.
We are aware of an incident that occurred on 4-12-18 at the Starbucks Café at 18th and Spruce. The entire incident, including the actions of the responding officers, is under internal investigation. Once we gather all the facts, we will comment further.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 14, 2018
Starbucks also issued a statement on the incident.
We’re aware of the incident on Thursday in a Philadelphia store with 2 guests and law enforcement, resulting in their removal. We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result.— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018
The video of Thursday's incident generated an intense debate on Twitter about the tendency to make biased assumptions in cases that may involve racial profiling.
Witnesses to the arrests at Starbucks will be interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation, the coffee shop said.
Further information from Philadelphia police was not available Saturday morning pending the outcome of their investigation.