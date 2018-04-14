Philadelphia police investigating controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks

Philadelphia police have launched an internal investigation into two controversial arrests Thursday afternoon at a Starbucks in Center City.

The incident, captured on video and posted on Twitter, occurred at the Starbucks on 18th and Spruce Streets. Two black men, who were not identified, are placed in handcuffs and led out of the coffee shop as confused witnesses press police for an explanation.

A longer video of the incident — about eight minutes in length — was later uploaded to YouTube. The two men who were arrested appear calm throughout the encounter with police before they are placed in handcuffs. One of the officers can be heard saying the men were asked to leave the café for reasons that remain unclear.

The woman who posted the first video on Twitter later confirmed that both men have since been released without charges.

In a tweet late Friday night, Philadelphia police said the incident is under internal investigation.

Starbucks also issued a statement on the incident.

The video of Thursday's incident generated an intense debate on Twitter about the tendency to make biased assumptions in cases that may involve racial profiling.

Witnesses to the arrests at Starbucks will be interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation, the coffee shop said.

Further information from Philadelphia police was not available Saturday morning pending the outcome of their investigation.