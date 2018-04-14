April 14, 2018

Philadelphia police investigating controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Arrests
Starbucks 18th Spruce Source/Google Street View

Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police have launched an internal investigation into two controversial arrests Thursday afternoon at a Starbucks in Center City.

The incident, captured on video and posted on Twitter, occurred at the Starbucks on 18th and Spruce Streets. Two black men, who were not identified, are placed in handcuffs and led out of the coffee shop as confused witnesses press police for an explanation.

A longer video of the incident — about eight minutes in length — was later uploaded to YouTube. The two men who were arrested appear calm throughout the encounter with police before they are placed in handcuffs. One of the officers can be heard saying the men were asked to leave the café for reasons that remain unclear. 

The woman who posted the first video on Twitter later confirmed that both men have since been released without charges.

In a tweet late Friday night, Philadelphia police said the incident is under internal investigation. 

Starbucks also issued a statement on the incident. 

The video of Thursday's incident generated an intense debate on Twitter about the tendency to make biased assumptions in cases that may involve racial profiling. 

Witnesses to the arrests at Starbucks will be interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation, the coffee shop said. 

Further information from Philadelphia police was not available Saturday morning pending the outcome of their investigation. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Arrests Center City Starbucks Police

Just In

Must Read

Witchcraft

Are witches and their descendants offended when politicians use the term 'witch hunt'?
Witches

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Food & Drink

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens
Bok Bar view

Recreation

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park
071717_Treetopquest

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Here's where the next Wawa stores will open in Philadelphia
South Street new wawa

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.