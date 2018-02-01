February 01, 2018

Steve Wynn, Bill Cosby stripped of honorary Penn degrees

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Sexual Harassment Steve Wynn
steve wynn GPA/imageSPACE

Steve Wynn arrives for the Grand Opening of Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on April 29, 2016.

Casino mogul and University of Pennsylvania alum Steve Wynn will be stripped of his honorary degree from Penn in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn was a member of Penn’s Board of Trustees until 2004 and has been credited with several donations to the university. In addition to losing the honor, his name will be removed from a campus plaza and a scholarship fund.

The news comes two days after a common area of Penn’s campus previously known as Wynn Commons was defaced and members of the Penn community began questioning what action, if any, the school would take in light of the allegations.

The campus outrage against Wynn also led Penn to revoke the honorary degree previously presented to Bill Cosby, who is facing a high-profile sexual assault retrial after dozens of women came forward in the last two years to allege sexual assault by the comedian, who is better known for his ties to Temple University.

“It has been a century since the University of Pennsylvania last revoked an honorary degree, and we do not take that decision – or the decision to remove Mr. Wynn’s name from the Commons and from the scholarship fund he created – lightly,” said Amy Gutmann, Penn president, and David L. Cohen, chair of the Penn board of trustees, in a joint statement.

“We view these as extraordinary and essentially unique circumstances that call for an immediate, decisive, and clearly ethical response.”

Since the reports of Wynn’s misconduct began to surface last week, Wynn resigned from his role as finance chair of the Republican National Committee, a title he had held since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sexual Harassment Steve Wynn Philadelphia Penn Bill Cosby Sexual Assault University of Pennsylvania Allegations

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.