There's going to be a 'Stranger Things' dance party in Philly

September 21, 2017
We have great news for "Stranger Things" fans. Believe us, friends don't lie.
You probably already know Netflix's '80s cinema-inspired sci-fi hit returns for season two on Friday, Oct. 27 – and are counting down the minutes – but there's reason to get excited weeks before the release.
Kung Fu Necktie is throwing a "Stranger Things"-themed dance party on Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 10 p.m. Admission will be $5.
The venue is going to have costumed staff making the rounds, but attendees are encouraged to cosplay, too. Let's just hope the Demogorgon doesn't show up.
While dancing with Eleven and the monster-hunting crew, check out the event's interactive decorations. Attendees will be able to text or email a message and change what the wall of Christmas lights spells out.
Stick around for giveaways, too.
Saturday, Oct. 7
10 p.m. | $5 admission
Kung Fu Necktie
1248 N. Front St.