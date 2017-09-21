There's going to be a 'Stranger Things' dance party in Philly

We have great news for "Stranger Things" fans. Believe us, friends don't lie.

You probably already know Netflix's '80s cinema-inspired sci-fi hit returns for season two on Friday, Oct. 27 – and are counting down the minutes – but there's reason to get excited weeks before the release.

Kung Fu Necktie is throwing a "Stranger Things"-themed dance party on Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 10 p.m. Admission will be $5.

The venue is going to have costumed staff making the rounds, but attendees are encouraged to cosplay, too. Let's just hope the Demogorgon doesn't show up.

Chris Pizzello/AP David Schoelen, of Riverside, California, dressed as the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things,” poses for a portrait during Day One of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.

While dancing with Eleven and the monster-hunting crew, check out the event's interactive decorations. Attendees will be able to text or email a message and change what the wall of Christmas lights spells out.

Stick around for giveaways, too.

Saturday, Oct. 7

10 p.m. | $5 admission

Kung Fu Necktie

1248 N. Front St.