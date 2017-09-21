Parties Stranger Things
September 21, 2017

There's going to be a 'Stranger Things' dance party in Philly

Celebrate your favorite Netflix series returning for season two

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

We have great news for "Stranger Things" fans. Believe us, friends don't lie.

You probably already know Netflix's '80s cinema-inspired sci-fi hit returns for season two on Friday, Oct. 27 – and are counting down the minutes – but there's reason to get excited weeks before the release.

Kung Fu Necktie is throwing a "Stranger Things"-themed dance party on Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 10 p.m. Admission will be $5.

The venue is going to have costumed staff making the rounds, but attendees are encouraged to cosplay, too. Let's just hope the Demogorgon doesn't show up.

NoneChris Pizzello/AP

David Schoelen, of Riverside, California, dressed as the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things,” poses for a portrait during Day One of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.


While dancing with Eleven and the monster-hunting crew, check out the event's interactive decorations. Attendees will be able to text or email a message and change what the wall of Christmas lights spells out.

Stick around for giveaways, too.

The Upside Down Dance Party

Saturday, Oct. 7
10 p.m. | $5 admission
Kung Fu Necktie
1248 N. Front St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

