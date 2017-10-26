Local bar to host 'Stranger Things' viewing and dance party

As most fans know, "Stranger Things" season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 27. Many watchers will undoubtedly bing-watch the season in an hours-long sitting.

South Philly's Devil's Den is offering an alternative – and much more social – way to celebrate the return of Netflix's '80s cinema-inspired sci-fi hit.

The bar will host a "Stranger Things" viewing and dance party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.



The season 2 premiere starts promptly at 9 p.m., followed by a dance party with '80s tunes at 10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite "Stranger Things" characters.



To eat, there will be Eggos and to drink, there will be "Stranger Things"-inspired cocktails featuring Austin Eastciders. The boozy beverages include:

“The Upside Down" - Austin Eastciders Hopped with milk stout ($7)

“Will Byers” - Austin Eastciders Pineapple with coconut tequila and pineapple juice ($9)

“Hawkins Punch” - Austin Eastciders Original with vodka, cranberry and orange juice ($9)

Attendees can also purchase cans of Austin Eastciders for $5 each. There are four flavors: Original, Hopped, Blood Orange and Pineapple.

"Stranger Things" Viewing and Dance Party

Friday, Oct. 27

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Devil's Den

1148 S. 11th St.