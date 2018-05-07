May 07, 2018

Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village turns 40

Enjoy family-friendly activities and sweet treats

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Strawberries
Strawberries Source/Pexels

The annual Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village will take place Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20.

During the two-day event, there will be strawberry treats for sale, family-friendly activities, live music and an artisan craft market.

RELATED: Tickets available for Wine & Jazz Festival at Longwood Gardens | Enjoy dinner outdoors during Dining Under the Stars in Media

This spring, the festival will celebrate 40 years. In honor of the anniversary, the first Strawberry Princess and Strawberry Prince will be crowned.

Parents can register their kids (age 3 to 9), through Wednesday, May 16. 

On May 20, judges will be giving out points for strawberry-themed outfits, enthusiasm and overall creativity.

There will be no pie eating contest this year, but festival goers can still pick-up a fresh strawberry pie at the festival. Pre-order here.

The festival is free to attend and parking is free, too.

Strawberry Festival

Saturday, May 19 through Sunday, May 20
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Strawberries Philadelphia Music Family-Friendly Outdoors Food & Drink Peddler's Village

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Mayor Kenney announces details for third Philly Free Streets
Carroll - Philadelphia Free Streets

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Avonte Maddox
050218AvonteMaddox

Art

New exhibit will feature five rooms of Instagrammable art from Philly artists
Carroll - Street Art by Amberella

Sixers

Jayson Tatum's playoff performance bringing stakes of Markelle Fultz trade into focus
050618-JaysonTatum-USAToday

Investigations

Temple student found dead off-campus from gunshot wounds
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Campus Liacouras Walk

Food

This is the 'real' sandwich of Philly, according to top food podcast
05152015_DiNics

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.