Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village turns 40

The annual Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village will take place Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20.

During the two-day event, there will be strawberry treats for sale, family-friendly activities, live music and an artisan craft market.



This spring, the festival will celebrate 40 years. In honor of the anniversary, the first Strawberry Princess and Strawberry Prince will be crowned.

Parents can register their kids (age 3 to 9), through Wednesday, May 16.

On May 20, judges will be giving out points for strawberry-themed outfits, enthusiasm and overall creativity.

There will be no pie eating contest this year, but festival goers can still pick-up a fresh strawberry pie at the festival. Pre-order here.

The festival is free to attend and parking is free, too.

Saturday, May 19 through Sunday, May 20

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

