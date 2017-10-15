Development Homeless
012115_Homeless-2.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A homeless man in Center City Philadelphia.

October 15, 2017

Suburban Station renovations include homeless service center

Development Homeless Philadelphia Suburban Station SEPTA Homelessness Project HOME
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

In the midst of a multi-year, multimillion dollar project that will change Suburban Station with upgraded shops and restaurants, a different renovation is occurring much sooner: a service center for Philadelphia’s homeless.

The station by City Hall is often crowded with Philadelphia's homeless population, a fact which some locals used to critique the station’s proposed shop and dining upgrades slated in the years to come.

A new development spearheaded by the city and Project HOME, an organization dedicated to combating homelessness, is overseeing development in one of Suburban Station’s corridors to create a homeless service center with the goal to have it fully up and running by early 2018.

The service center, which is named Hub of Hope, is estimated at $1.4 million, offering a safe space for homeless, in addition to providing medical and psychiatric assistance, legal services, showers, and laundry, according to Philly.com. 

Given Philadelphia’s growing homeless population amid the opioid epidemic, officials aren’t worried the center will draw more homeless to the station. It is already a draw for those on the streets, as it’s an indoor facility open 24 hours with access to basic facilities.

Project HOME will be holding a fundraiser next month to raise funds for the facility’s furniture and appliances. Hub of Hope will reportedly be open 12 hours every weekday with some weekend hours, and meal services Friday through Sunday.

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

