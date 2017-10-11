Odd News World Records
02-100515_Temple_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Temple University.

October 11, 2017

Temple University breaks another Guinness World Record

Odd News World Records Philadelphia Nonprofits Homeless Temple University Guinness World Records Charity
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Temple University has officially joined the ranks of the Guinness World Records, again, and this time it involved socks.

Until now, the coveted record-holder of the largest sock drive in an eight-hour period – which is apparently a thing – was health care company Kaiser Permanente, which collected 2,459 pairs of socks during a drive in San Diego.

During a charity drive on Monday, Oct. 9, Temple collected 2,798 pairs of socks in the same eight-hour window to claim the top sock-collection spot.


The socks will benefit The Joy of Sox, a Philadelphia-based organization that gives socks to the homeless.

This is not Temple’s first time mingling with world records. Last year, the university broke the Guinness World Record for most sandwiches made in an hour, with more than 1,350 volunteers making 49,100 sandwiches in just 60 minutes.

Philadelphia is also home to a few other world records, including the largest wine preservation and dispensing system at Panorama in Old City. Sláinte! 

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Universities

Drexel George Ciccariello-Maher

On administrative leave, Drexel professor pens defense of Las Vegas tweets

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Opinion

N.A. Poe

If you can get marijuana anywhere, why did police bother raiding the 'Smoke Session' party?

History

01_092617_GhostTowns_Carroll.jpg

Ghost towns highlight spirited history of the Pinelands

Escapes

Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.