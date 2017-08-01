Summer Beaches
Jersey Shore.

August 01, 2017

Survey: Two Jersey Shore towns named among most expensive beaches in the country

By Marielle Mondon
For all of us without a summer beach home to run off to, a summer vacation can be a pricey setback.

Though a weekend trip down the shore may not seem as extravagant as a trip to Nantucket, two Jersey Shore towns are among the most expensive beach areas to visit in the country, according to a survey from Cheaphotels.org.

The site looked at U.S. beach towns that had at least 10 hotels or inns to their name, considering only hotels within walking distance to the beach and finding the average price expected from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2017. The site also cross-checked with Kayak for accurate rates.

Montauk, New York, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, took the top two places for most expensive beach towns, with average minimum hotel rates at $312 and $285 a night, respectively. 

New Jersey’s own Long Beach Island and Cape May also found places on the top 20 list, coming in at No. 6 and No. 13, respectively.

For LBI, the average minimum hotel rates for August are $225. In Cape May, you can expect average minimum rates around $202. LBI’s rate even beat out the beaches of Poipu, Hawaii, and Santa Barbara, California.

Read the full survey here.

Marielle Mondon

