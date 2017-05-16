Where to watch outdoor movies for free this summer

This summer, there's no need to spend $15 (or more) to catch a movie in Philly. There are tons of free outdoor movies scheduled from May through September.

These 2017 summer movie series include a mix of classics, recent releases, family-friendly favorites and Oscar-winners.

Sit back and enjoy a movie in Northern Liberties. Just remember to bring your own chair.

Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. - "Hidden Figures"

Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. - "Sister Act"

Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m. - "The Big Lebowski"

Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. - "Star Wars: Rogue One"

Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. - "Moana"

Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. - "Newsies"

The 2017 Movies on the Banks series, running from June 1 through Aug. 10, features six movies by the Walnut Street Bridge and four movies at the Wharton Street Esplanade at the Grays Ferry Crescent.



Attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs and picnic to enjoy the films.

Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. - "Cat Ballou"

Thursday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. - "Rear Window" (Wharton Street)

Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. - "Young Frankenstein"

Thursday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. - "The Sandlot" (Wharton Street)

Thursday, June 29 at 8:30 p.m. - "Charade"

Thursday, July 13 at 8:30 p.m. - "The Big Lebowski"

Thursday, July 20 at 8:20 p.m. - "Finding Dory" (Wharton Street)

Thursday, July 27 at 8:20 p.m. - "Ratatouille"

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 p.m. - "Hidden Figures" (Wharton Street)

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. - "Jaws"

Bring a blanket and watch a movie on the Great Lawn. Games and pre-show activities start at 7 p.m., movies begins at 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m. - "Sing"

Saturday, July 8 at 8:30 p.m. - "Secret Life of Pets"

Saturday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m. - "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8:30 p.m. - "Lego Batman"

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8:30 p.m. - "Finding Dory"

Head to the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing for free movie nights in July and August.

Thursday, July 6 at 8:30 p.m. - "Captain America: Civil War"

Thursday, July 13 at 8:30 p.m. - "Magnificent Seven"

Thursday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m.- "Star Wars: Rogue One"

Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m. - "Purple Rain"

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m. - "La La Land"

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. - "Kong: Skull Island"

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m. - "Beauty and the Beast"

Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8:30 p.m. - "The Lego Batman Movie"

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. - "Sing"

Audience members are invited to bring chairs or blankets for the films and can enjoy food and dessert offerings from a rotating list of vendors.



Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.- "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. - "La La Land"

Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. - "Hidden Figures"

Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. - "Moana"

Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. - "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Check back for updates on more outdoor movie screenings as they are announced.