Franklin Institute to open two escape rooms in museum

The Franklin Institute will debut "the city’s largest and most technologically advanced escape game experience" this summer.

Opening in June, there will be two escape rooms to choose from: Intergalactic Escape or Island Escape.

The story in Intergalactic Escape was inspired by films like “The Matrix,” “The Fifth Element” and “Star Trek.” Players travel through a wormhole to a parallel world, where they must restore the balance of the universe to escape.

The game was developed for players age 13 and up, with a completion time of 60 minutes.

In Island Escape, players are transported to an eccentric billionaire’s deserted island paradise. The only way to leave is by completing a series of puzzles. Players will also be assigned roles like movie star or director to complete challenges.

Again, players only have 60 minutes to complete the game. Island Escape was designed for those 8 and older to play.

“Developing an escape game experience at The Franklin Institute allows us to blend the puzzle-solving challenges that carry a universal appeal with the most advanced technology — all while encouraging critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that are crucial in all fields of science," stated Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute.



The launch of the escape room experiences at The Franklin Institute also marks a nationwide first for science museums.

Tickets for each escape the room game are $28 per person. General museum admission is not included in the ticketed price.

Intergalactic Escape opening Wednesday, June 14

Island Escape opening Wednesday, June 28

$28 per person

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

