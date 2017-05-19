Philadelphia Zoo to transform into winter wonderland in June

The Philadelphia Zoo is doing something surprising this summer. It will bring snow to Philly's hottest days.

A new experience, called "Winter," will open from June 17 through Aug. 20. In the winter wonderland, guests can make snow angels, throw snowballs and build snowmen.

One big draw is Snow Leopard Slope, a 120-foot-long 20-foot-high snow covered incline that zoo guests can tube down.

On the educational side, attendees will learn about the connection between animals and snow.

Tickets for "Winter" aren't yet available, but will be $8-$12 per person. According to the zoo, it is a "specially-ticketed experience and timed tickets are required for entrance."

Check back for updates on "Winter" activities and ticket availability.

Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20

$8-$12 per person

The Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

