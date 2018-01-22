Tattoo Arts Convention returns to Philly in February

Some of the world’s most talented tattoo artists will be in town in February for the 20th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention. The all-weekend event kicks off on Friday, February 9 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Whether you’re getting your first tattoo or your hundredth, this is the ultimate event for any ink enthusiast. Your ticket grants you access to hundreds of tattoo artists and industry vendors, informational seminars and live entertainment. There will also be tattoo contests for a variety of different categories. The entry for each contest is $10 and trophies will be awarded to each winner and the artist.

Tickets will only be sold at the show. The cost is $22 for one day or $45 for a 3-day pass. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Friday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb 11

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1201 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Price: $22/Day or $45/3-Day Pass

Hours:

Friday: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.